Portsmouth voters must reject the referendum to transfer five acres of property overlooking Narragansett Bay to a private developer. If the referendum is approved the future of the Senior Center will in the hands of bankers and developers. Their promise of senior only facilities and senior housing are just that, promises. There is no written agreement.

Do not be fooled by the “Taxpayers pay nothing” argument. Remember the wind turbine? Do not be fooled by the “Save the Senior Center, vote yes on 2” signs. The Senior Center will disappear with an unknown replacement. Do not be fooled by the endorsement of the Executive Board of the Senior Center, this was not a members vote. Vote No and give the senior citizens the Senior Center they deserve.

Nancy Howard

Portsmouth

Oct 19, 2021

