Donna Jean Campbell, 68, of Warwick, passed away on October 13, 2021 peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Donna was born in Providence to Edward J. and Alberta I. (Streatch) Campbell.

Donna originally graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 1975 and was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority. She went on to earn two Master’s degrees: Master of Education in Reading and Master of Arts in Teaching in Elementary Education, and achieved National Board Certification as a teacher. Before retiring, she was a well-respected and beloved elementary school teacher and taught in the Warwick Public School system for 29 years. She often went above and beyond for her students, many of whom kept in touch with her long after they left her classroom. Donna was also an avid animal lover and leaves behind her faithful companion Bentley.

Donna is survived by her brother James (Gail) of Punta Gorda, Fl., her sister Deborah of Cranston, her brother Michael of North Kingstown, and her sister-in-law Kim Campbell Rudis of North Kingstown. She was a devoted aunt and also leaves behind her cherished nieces and nephews, James Jr., Brian, Kayleigh, Taylor, Chelsea, Nathan, and Shane. Donna is preceded in death by her sister Lori and her brother Scott.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Donna’s memory can be sent to MGH Lung Transplant Program, 55 Fruit Street, WHT 517, Boston MA 02114, Attn: Lynn Wilcott.