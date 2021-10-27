BankNewport today announced that Newport resident Julia N. Reinhardt has been appointed vice president and branch sales manager of the Bank’s North Kingstown branch located at 1350 Ten Rod Road. In her new position, Julia is responsible for customer service, branch operations, and team development.

“Julia has been a valuable member of the BankNewport team in Narragansett and North Kingstown for the past five years, exemplifying our company’s commitment to our customers and the neighborhoods in which we do business,” said Amy Riccitelli, Senior Vice President, Director of Retail Sales, BankNewport. “We look forward to seeing her continued impact on the North Kingstown community.”

Reinhardt joined BankNewport in 2016 as a senior universal banker at the Narragansett branch, before being promoted to her most recent position as branch operations manager in 2018. A native of East Lyme, CT, Reinhardt holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Connecticut. She is the treasurer of the Wickford Art Association, a North Kingstown Rotarian, Secretary of the Board of the North Kingstown Food Pantry, and member of Histwick. She currently resides in Newport with her husband, Matthew Reinhardt.