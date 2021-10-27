Update: 8:45 am

RITBA LIFTS SOME RESTRICTIONS ON BRIDGES

Automobiles, pickup trucks, flatbed trailers and commercial buses are permitted to cross

The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA) is lifting restrictions on the Newport Pell and Jamestown Verrazzano Bridges for all but high profile vehicles. Automobiles, pickup trucks, flatbed trailers and commercial buses may cross these bridges. Note: school buses are not permitted at this time.

In addition, any vehicle that, in the opinion of law-enforcement personnel, may not safely cross the bridge will be prohibited from traveling these bridges. Motorists who are denied passage will be assisted with safely turning around.

The RITBA E-ZPass Walk In Center in Jamestown will be closed today.

Members of the public can check bridge conditions and closures by visiting our website at ritba.org, by calling RITBA at 401-423-0803, or on Twitter at @RIEZPASS.

Original Story: 6:15 am

The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA) announced at 6:15 am this morning that has closed the Newport Pell and Jamestown Verrazzano Bridges due to high winds, effective immediately. Motorists who are denied passage will be assisted with safely turning around.

Under RITBA protocols, RITBA may elect to close a bridge when sustained wind speeds exceed 70 mph for a continuous period of 15 minutes or more or wind gusts persistently exceed 70 mph over a period of 15 minutes. The bridges will reopen when conditions are deemed safe.

RITBA had started off the morning around 5:25 am by implementing full win restrictions on the bridges.

