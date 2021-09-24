Sen. Louis P. DiPalma has been named as the vice-chairman of the Council of State Governments (CSG) East Transportation Policy Committee. Senator DiPalma’s term will last through 2022.

“Transportation, infrastructure, sustainability and resiliency are passionate interests of mine for the simple fact that without an adequate and quality transportation infrastructure, our society will not function properly. I thank CSG for this wonderful opportunity to work with my colleagues across the country in order to find appropriate and data-driven solutions to the transportation and infrastructure problems that Rhode Island currently faces,” said Senator DiPalma (D-Dist. 12, Middletown, Little Compton, Newport, Tiverton) in a statement.

The major focus of the CSG East Transportation Committee in recent years has been on the need for a robust, safe, secure, and environmentally sound national transportation system. The committee has also consistently supported long-term federal surface transportation policies and innovative funding and financing solutions to ensure appropriate and sustainable levels of investment in our region’s aging and overburdened transportation infrastructure.

Other issues the committee tracks include the continuing emergence of autonomous vehicles; the introduction of active transportation modes including e-bikes and e-scooters; the continuing need to support all modes of transportation as part of a vibrant, interconnected, transportation network; and finally, opportunities for CSG East member organizations’ officials to further develop peer-to-peer exchanges.

Founded in 1933, The Council of State Governments is our nation’s only organization serving all three branches of state government. CSG is a region-based forum that fosters the exchange of insights and ideas to help state officials shape public policy. This offers unparalleled regional, national and international opportunities to network, develop leaders, collaborate and create problem-solving partnerships.