The Eastern Rhode Island Conservation District (ERICD) has announced it recently received a grant to support its agricultural education project, the Portsmouth AgInnovation Farm. The grant of $2,000 from the Farm Credit Northeast AgEnhancement program will support the management of the farm.

Farm Credit Northeast AgEnhancement supports programs, projects, and events that are intended to strengthen agriculture, commercial fishing and the forest products sector in the Northeast, according to ERICD. This program is a combined effort of Farm Credit East, Yankee Farm Credit and CoBank.

AgInnovation student Tatum Brennan shows off the day’s harvest at the AgInnovation Farm. Photo provided by ERICD.

The Portsmouth AgInnovation Farm is located at Cloverbud Ranch on Jepson Lane in Portsmouth and is a partnership between ERICD and Portsmouth School District.

Sara Churgin, ERICD District Manager, said in a press release, “We are so thankful to Farm Credit Northeast AgEnhancement for their support. As our farm grows, so do the needs of managing it. Multiple structures have been built including a seasonal high tunnel and storage shed. Community plots for families and gardening beds for our AgInnovation students have been very active all spring and summer. We are thrilled with the response from the community and this grant makes it possible for us to continue expanding.” Plans for the farm include the installation of a pollinator garden, outdoor classroom with pavilion, deer fencing, and irrigation. The school district plans to hold STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) education classes, as well as after-school programs at the farm.

This summer, volunteers have been weeding and watering, tasks which the organization says it is in great need of assistance as the growing season wraps up. Interested volunteers can email Margie Brennan at brennanm2@portsmouthschoolsri.org to sign up.

For more information, visit www.easternriconservation.org/aginnovation-farm

The Latest From What's Up Newp