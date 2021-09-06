Margaret Tessier, age 88, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on September 3, 2021 at Grand Islander Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Thomas L. Tessier.

Margaret was born in Fall River, MA to Francisco and Mary (Guilmette) Janeiro. A long time Newport resident, she formerly lived on Hall Ave and Kay Street. Margaret was a longtime member of St. Joseph’s Church. Helping others was in her nature, and she began working as a private caregiver after her children were grown, or she was offering lunches to the fisherman along the docks in Newport.

Margaret is survived by her children Sharon Alger and her husband William of Newport, Thomas Tessier and his wife Jan of Colorado, and Gerald Tessier and his partner Alison Borst of Newport, three grandchildren Emily, Megan and Jacqueline Tessier. She also leaves her sister Helen Askew of Fall River.

Margaret is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, and siblings Antone Janeiro, William Guilmette, Ida Bilodeau, Dorothy Tavares, Florence Dupree, Jeannette Coute, Rosaline Carreiro and Alice Coute.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 9 at 11:00 AM at St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, Brown’s Lane, Middletown, RI.

In recognition of the years of care and support, the family asks for memorial donations to be made to the Grand Islander Activity Center, 333 Green End Ave, Middletown, RI 02842.

