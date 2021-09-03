Kunigunda Sherring, age 94, passed away at home in Portsmouth, RI on August 30. She born in Bamberg, Germany on January 6, 1927.



Gunda was preceded in death by her beloved husband Arthur “Buddy” Sherring, her son George Sherring, and sister Rosa Ullman. She is survived by her daughter Deborah Sherring and her husband Leo Perrotta, daughter Katherine Sherring and her partner Neal Venancio, grandson Josh Sherring his wife Amanda, a great granddaughter Brailyn and many nieces and nephews.



Just after World War II she met a handsome American soldier, who was stationed in Germany. They married and lived in Providence and North Providence until his passing in 2015. She then came to live in Portsmouth with her daughter and son in-law.



She loved the beach, music, dancing, playing cards and life. Mass and burial will be at a later date.

