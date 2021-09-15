John R. Davidson, 94, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Newport Hospital after a brief illness.

John was born in Albion, New York on July 25, 1927 to Clarence and Harriet (Chamberlain) Davidson. After serving in the US Army (1946-1949), John went to work for IBM in Binghamton, New York and Providence, Rhode Island. He retired from IBM after almost 40 years.

John is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Joyce (Binding McCarthy) Davidson. John and Joyce loved to travel, whether to New Hampshire and Canada on camping trips or to Florida and England to visit relatives. John liked to keep busy by working in his shed on one project or another. He could always be depended on when the kids called and needed something fixed. He loved his dog Dina and walked her every day up until he became ill. He was always good for a great (or not so great) joke or witty (smart aleck) response and enjoyed spending time with his family.

John is also survived by his daughters, Maureen Davidson (Artie Shaffell) of Middletown, Nancy (Billy) Gomes of Portsmouth, Ann Marie Davidson (Bob Abenante) of Portsmouth and Catherine Duke of Middletown. He also leaves his grandchildren, Troy Davidson, Heather Davidson-Vlachos, Ryan Wicks, Robyn Kosinski, Rachel Wicks, RJ Wicks, Randy Wicks, Brian Gomes, Brittany Mastrostefano, Lindsey Fasca, Matthew Duke and Jack Duke and his eight great-grandchildren.

John was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Marguerite (Mathews) Davidson, his brother Bill Davidson, his sister Jean Peterson, his daughter Deborah Davidson, and his son Tim Davidson.

Calling hours will be Sunday, September 19, 2021 from 3:00-6:00PM at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Rd, Portsmouth. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, September 20, 2021, at 10:00 am at St. Barnabas Church, 1697 East Main Road, Portsmouth. Burial will follow at St. Columba’s Cemetery, 465 Browns Ln., Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in John’s name to the Potter League for Animals, www.potterleague.org/donate.

The Latest From What's Up Newp