Brian James Kinsella, Sr., 62, of Fort Pierce, FL, and formerly of Portsmouth, RI, passed away unexpectedly on September 11, 2021. He was the loving husband of Julia (Thompson) Kinsella of Fort Pierce, FL, and also formerly Portsmouth, RI.

Brian was born in Chula Vista, CA, on September 14, 1958, son of Marty and Rita Kinsella, both of Middletown, RI. He graduated from Middletown High School in 1976. Shortly afterward, Brian began a fourteen-year career at Raytheon in the sonar division, leaving in 1994 to study computer science at the Community College of Rhode Island. He later obtained his B.S. in computer science from Roger Williams University in 2007. From 1995 until 2007, Brian managed the Newport Prescription Center before starting on a sales career in the maritime safety industry while working at Life Raft & Survival Equipment in Tiverton, RI, from 2007 through 2015. In 2016, he and his wife Julia realized a longtime dream of moving to Florida when Brian accepted a position as National Yachting Sales Manager (Americas) with Viking Life-Saving Equipment, a Danish-based global manufacturer of maritime safety equipment.

He loved competition and spending time with friends so it was only natural that golf was his life-long passion, and he became a member of the Green Valley Country Club and more recently the Fall River Country Club. He played in many golf tournaments throughout his life but is best remembered for his hole-in-one at Green Valley on the 12th hole (using a 7 iron) which made the local paper and him very proud. On moving to Florida, Brian enjoyed spending his free time with his wife Julia and their three dogs, Sammie, Lucy, and Sweetie, and especially being “One Pop” to his two beloved grandchildren.

Besides his wife of 33 years and parents, Brian is survived by his two sons: Brian Kinsella, Jr, of Middletown, RI, and Trevor Kinsella and wife Brittany, of Orange Park, FL, including their two children Madison and Landon, who will dearly miss their One Pop. He also leaves behind four much-loved siblings: Kevin Kinsella and wife Judy of West Greenwich, RI; Mike Kinsella and wife Fern of Jacksonville, FL; Kathy Perkins of Middletown, RI; and Chris Kinsella and wife Kelly of Myrtle Beach, SC. In addition, he leaves a brother-in-law, Peter Thompson and wife Anne of Houston, TX, and a sister-in-law, Maria Bassinder of Portsmouth, RI, as well as several cherished nieces and nephews.

Brian always had a cheerful smile and a funny joke for anyone that would listen. He will be sadly missed by all of us.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, September 16, 2021, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at Connors Funeral Home at 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, RI. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly appreciates donations in Brian’s name to the Potter League for Animals (www.potterleague.org/donate).

