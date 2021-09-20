Arthur Bennet Shattuck, 81, of Newport RI, passed away in his home surrounded by family on September 16, 2021.

Arthur is a graduate of Brown University with a degree in Electrical Engineering and has an MBA from University of Hartford. His career was in the burgeoning field of computers working for companies such as Sperry, IBM, The Hartford Courant, Lucent, Telica, Coopers & Lybrand and Stratus. After retirement he followed his interest in history working for both the Newport Preservation Society and Fort Adams.

Although Arthur’s ideal vacation was visiting American forts and battlefields and researching his genealogy, he enjoyed international travel, visiting such places as Scotland, Costa Rica, Canada, Ireland, Italy and Belize. Arthur finally convinced his wife to buy a winter home in Florida on Amelia Island, which they have enjoyed for the last several years. He enjoyed his Zumba classes, going out to eat, playing with the family dogs, and watching the Red Sox.

Arthur is survived by his wife of 55 years, Marianne (Reichardt) Shattuck. He is also survived by all 4 of his children and their spouses: Julie LaComb (husband Ron LaComb), Jennifer Shattuck, Joanna Shattuck and Jeremy Shattuck (wife Wendy Shattuck). He has three grandchildren, Lanette LaComb, Stanleigh LaComb and Evie LaComb, who are all currently attending college. He is survived by his brother-in-law Doug Ayer and his children Betsy Ayer and Susan Ayer.

Arthur is preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Anne Shattuck and his sister Mary Ann Ayer.

Visiting hours will be from 3:00 to 5:00 on Sunday, September 19 at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport RI.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hope Health Hospice Care 1085 North Main Street, Providence RI 02904 attn: philanthropy or www.Hopehealthco.org.

The Latest From What's Up Newp