Anthony Ponte, age 92, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on September 17, 2021.

Anthony was born in Bristol, RI to Manuel and Mary (Souza) Ponte. Anthony married Joan Reilly of Newport on October 2, 1954.

Anthony spent 13 months in the Korean War. He arrived in Wonsan, Korea in November of 1950, and left Korea as the last battalion out of Hungnam, Korea, in December of 1950. He returned to the combat line during all of 1951 and during this time he received numerous awards in combat and received the Purple Heart for being wounded in action in North Korea in June of 1951.

Anthony worked for 33 years at the Newport, R.I. Post Office. He also worked at John Bros. oil burner service and the J.T. O’Connell’s lumber yard where he met his wife, Joan.

Many people will miss Tony as a friend and one who gave his time to all in need. His creed was one that he always wanted to help and do things for others. Never was it about himself but what he could do for you.

Anthony is survived by his wife, Joan; his son, Stephen Ponte (Gail); his grandchildren, Joshua Ponte (Breana), Kelsey Kempenaar (John), and Andrew Ponte (Kassie). Anthony is also survived by his nephew, Joseph (Beth) and their children Capri and Angelina. Anthony has two surviving sisters, Phyllis Garfield (Peter) and Mary Pinning (the Late John Pinning). Mr. Ponte will also be missed by his great-grandchildren, Violet Ponte and Kali Ponte. Other nephews include David, John and Charles Pinning; and Peter and Michael Garfield.

Anthony was preceded in death by his parents, Manuel and Mary Souza, as well as his brother, Joseph (the Late Barbara Ponte).

Calling hours will be held on Thursday September 23, 2021, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.

Mass of Christian Burial for Anthony Ponte will be held on Friday September 24, 2021, at 9:30am at Jesus Saviour Church, 509 Broadway, Newport. Burial will follow at St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, Middletown.

