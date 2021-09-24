Story and photos provided by Naval Academy Preparatory School staff

The Naval Academy Preparatory School began the 2021 football season with a very exciting game against the St. Thomas More School from Oakdale, CT.

Although NAPS fell short in overtime 20 -14, the team put forth exceptional effort throughout the game. The game was a back-and-forth affair, with St. Thomas More leading at halftime 7-3. NAPS would take the lead in the third quarter on a nine-yard touchdown by fullback TK Kocak. NAPS led late in the fourth quarter 14-7 when St. Thomas More scored a late touchdown to tie the game and force an overtime situation. St. Thomas More got the ball first in overtime and was stopped by a very aggressive NAPS defense on four straight plays.

NAPS had a chance to win the game on a 20-yard field goal attempt but an outstanding play by the visiting team flipped the script. St. Thomas More blocked the field goal and returned it for a score to earn the victory.





The NAPS defense played a solid game, causing two turnovers, four sacks, and forcing a safety early in the third quarter. Linebacker Kenneth Mcshan played an outstanding game for the NAPS defense having six solo tackles, four assisted tackles, and two sacks. The NAPS offense was led by quarterback Teddy Gleaton who rushed for 115 yards on the ground and was a headache for the visiting team all day long.

NAPS looks to rebound against the Jersey Gators on October 2, 2021, where the game will be played on Nimitz Field.