Potter League for Animals today announced it is participating in Clear the Shelters pet adoption drive on Saturday, September 18 from 10 am to 5 pm.

On Saturday, the Potter League will offer half-priced adoption fees for adult dogs and cats and puppies and kittens’ adoption fees will be 25% off to help local families adopt a new pet.

NBC Universal Local is teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive in August 2021 that helps find loving homes for animals in need. More than 612,587 pets have found their forever homes since 2015.

“Our goal is for all the animals in the shelter to wake up Sunday morning in a home. Thanks to our great staff, volunteers, and support from the community and Hills Pet Nutrition, we know it can happen,” says Brad Shear, CEO, Potter League for Animals in a statement.

A real-time pet “Adoption Tracker” – posted on CleartheShelters.com – will record the total number of pets that are adopted across all participating markets.

Visit www.potterleague.org for more information and to view animals available for adoption.

Visit CleartheShelters.com to access more information about Clear the Shelters

