Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty today announced the sale of “Villalon”, located at 120 Miantonomi Avenue in Middletown.

The early–Guilded Age estate sold for $2,465,000.







The seller was represented by LeAnne West and Michelle Drum of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty. Bob Bailey of Lila Delman Compass represented the buyer.

Built in 1856 by Richard Upjohn for the Hoppin family as a summer retreat, the Italianate stick-style was a noted design at the time, and Richard Morris Hunt expanded on the architectural style in later Newport “cottages.” The 1.47-acre property is now nationally registered. Double stained glass doors open into a parquet-floored hall, which leads to living areas, eight bedrooms, 9 full and 2 half baths. Upgraded amenities make the almost 9,000 sf residence very manageable.

According to Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty, this is the fourth-highest residential sale this year in Middletown.