Middletown-based Rite-Solutions today announced that it recently won a 5-year, $20.4 million contract with the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport (NUWCDIVNPT).

According to a press release from Rite-Solutions, their company will provide engineering and technical services to support the evolution and deployment of submarine communications networks, including the Submarine Local Area Network (SubLAN) and the Consolidated Afloat Networks and Enterprise Services (CANES), to all U.S. Navy submarines under the cognizance of NUWCDIVNPT. SubLAN and CANES are enterprise submarine network systems that manage internal and external communications.

Engineering and technical services that Rite-Solutions will provide include systems engineering, in-lab integration and certification testing, onboard software installation, in-service engineering support, software and hardware configuration management, and system administration.

“This contract will have us working directly with NUWC and our Submarine Forces as we support NUWC in providing the best possible network systems and solutions,” says Laura Deady, Senior Vice President and Director of Engineering Services at Rite-Solutions in a statement. “It also adds talented personnel to our growing team of subject matter experts in all facets of submarine warfare, especially in our ability to support NUWC for these leading-edge communication systems.”

This award comes in the wake of several other recent Navy undersea warfare (USW) contract and task awards that Rite-Solutions has received. “We’re very proud of winning this unrestricted contract against very strong competition. Of course, we are pleased to be able to support NUWCDIVNPT USW Combat Systems Department as they continuously improve our nation’s undersea warfare capabilities,” notes Dennis McLaughlin, President and CEO at Rite-Solutions. “This award recognizes the value of Rite-Solutions’ unique blend of small business agility and responsiveness, and large business quality and reliability.”