Michael Shane McCarthy, 39, of Los Angeles, CA. formerly of Newport, RI died unexpectedly on August 12, 2021 at home.



Michael was born February 19, 1982 in Springfield, MA to Kevin J McCarthy and Vicki L Dyl. He grew up in Newport RI and graduated from Rogers High School in 2000.

Michael was a rare human with a huge heart for all of humanity, a desire to see justice prevail, and a love that caused him to serve others selflessly. It was hard to meet him without being impacted in a memorable way. To many he was a true hero.



He enlisted and trained as a Navy Corpsman and deployed with Marine Corps Weapons Co, 2nd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment to Afghanistan in 2008. He continued serving in active reserves at Naval Station Newport .



On his return state-side, he pursued some of his passions such as sailing on his boat the Kestrel, mentoring others and teaching them how to sail. He continued his education, receiving his BA through College Unbound. He was a talented artist and worked in his animation studio at AS220 in Providence. He enjoyed gardening, taking care of his orchids, but most of all, he enjoyed people. He was working tirelessly to bring Afghan translators safely to the states at the time of his death.



Michael is survived by his mother: Vicki L Dyl; his step-father: Robert Dyl Jr; his sisters: Angela C Dyl and Rebekah L Dyl. His brothers: Robert T Dyl, Daniel R Dyl, and Caleb A Dyl; His grandmother, Sandra L Dyl. Many wonderful Aunts, Uncles, cousins and second cousins. He was preceded in death by his father: Kevin J McCarthy and his brother: Kevin J McCarthy Jr.



A memorial service/celebration of Michael’s life will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 10:00 am at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Rd in Portsmouth, RI.

Burial will follow, with Military Honors, at 12:30 pm at the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 301 South County Trail in Exeter RI.



In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made in Michael’s name to the Overwatch Project at http://overwatchproject.org/donate-fundraise

The Latest From What's Up Newp