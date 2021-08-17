Irene G. Geyer, LPN, 90, of Bristol, RI, passed away on August 14, 2021.

She was eternally optimistic, stubbornly independent, absolutely selfless, and genuinely enjoyed making other people happy. Irene loved her friends, horseback riding, ice skating, her Siamese cats, traveling especially to Newport, and anything that celebrated her partial Irish heritage and customs, especially a pint of Guinness.

Miss Geyer was a graduate of the Colt Memorial High School, Class of 1949.

She then attended the Rhode Island School of Practical Nursing, graduated and received her RI board certification as a Licensed Practical Nurse in 1958, and enjoyed a 35 year career caring for infants and children in Rhode Island Hospital until her retirement.

She was the daughter of the late John and Mary F. (Dolan) Geyer, predeceased by sisters Frances T. Lamonde, Joan A. De Robbio, and survived by her brother John.

She also leaves behind cousins, many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grand nephews whom she enjoyed caring for and otherwise indulging whenever possible.

Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday August 21, 2021 at 10am in Saint Mary’s Parish, 330 Wood Street, Bristol, RI.