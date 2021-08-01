Day 2 of the 2021 Newport Jazz Festival was as close to perfect as live music can be. A Covid-required half-capacity gathering saw one of the better days the Festival has produced in several years – the weather was exceptional and good vibes were everywhere.

Musical highlights included opener Danielle Ponder who shared a strong R&B set, setting the tone for a day where female vocalists ruled. Terri Lyne Carrington put on a clinic demonstrating a range of sounds from traditional jazz to opera. Backed by a tight band, Ledisi sang a beautiful tribute to Nina Simone, seemingly effortlessly.

And the legend that is Mavis Staples stopped by, with an inspirational set of old favorites and newer tunes. Staples was introduced by her old friend George Wein, the legendary NJF producer, who although unable to be there in person, phoned in a nice message that was shared live with the crowd.

Strong sets from Immanuel Wilkins, Kenny Garrett and Chris Potter rounded out the early part of the day, with Robert Glasper’s Dinner Party and Trombone Shorty closing things out.

What’sUpNewp photographer Rick Farrell was there to capture the many memorable moments. Check out our photo gallery below.

Mavis Staples
Ledisi
Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah
Danielle Ponder
Jay Sweet
Kenny Garrett
Immanuel Wilkins
Immanuel Wilkins
Terri Lyne Carrington
Jazz Fans
Jazz Fans
Christian McBride
Trombone Shorty
Terri Lyne Carrington
Danielle Ponder
Trombone Shorty
Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah
Kenny Garrett
Chris Potter Circuits Trio
Robert Glasper’s Dinner Party
Chris Potter Circuits Trio
Chris Potter Circuits Trio
Robert Glasper’s Dinner Party
Robert Glasper’s Dinner Party
Mavis Staples
Mavis Staples
Ledisi
Trombone Shorty
Jazz Fans

