Drowne, Rayfield (Ray) Jr. passed on July 24, 2021. He’s survived by his wife of 65 years, Marie C. Drowne. His two daughters Antoinette M. Gomez, Cindy Morgan, Son-in-law Richard P. Morgan, of Portsmouth, Son, Rayfield M. Drowne and Daughter-in-law Elena Y. Drowne of Richmond, Va., his grandchildren; Jeffrey Gomez of Fall River, Mass., Carla Rich of Cranston, Kyle Rich,of North Kingstown, Daniel M. Drowne and Isabella Drowne of Richmond, Va., two great-grandchildren Libby Gomez and Alex Gomez of Little Compton.

Born in Albany, NY January 28, 1933, Ray enlisted in the US Navy in 1951 and served in the USN-Atlantic Fleet. While serving in the USN, Ray endeavored numerous deployment to the Mediterranean sea, Black Sea, and the Caribbean Sea, Guantanamo Bay Cuba. While home ported in Newport and Quonsett Point bases in RI, Norfolk, VA and Pensacola, Florida. After a 20-year Naval career, he earned an Economics degree from URI and went on to own Aquidneck Island Marine, in Middletown, a small powerboat dealership. Johnson outboard and Boston Whaler sales and service. Most recently “in-retirement” he worked at Home Depot. Ray was also a former member of the Middletown Lions Club and a current paid up brother of the Masonic fraternal organization with the Sunnyside Lodge in Castleton, New York.

He had a charismatic personality and everyone who met him never forgot him. He was true to his character to the end. Larger than life, whether playing piano, singing 1950/’s songs, the life of the party, playing piano and singing 1940’s and 1950’s songs. He’ll be missed, for his colorful sayings, his willingness to lend a helping hand and of course, his instructions on how to it best.

He will be equally missed and remembered by many! Godspeed Ray!

Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, July 29, 2021, from 5-8 pm in Memorial Funeral Home 375 Broadway in Newport. Burial will take place on Friday at 11:00 am in Middletown Cemetery, Wyatt and Turner Roads in Middletown.