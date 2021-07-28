It is with great sadness that the family of Joanne Donnelly Maher announces her passing on Sunday, July 25, on her beloved Cape Cod where she spent summers from her longtime home of Bristol, RI. She will be missed deeply by her children Michelle, Shannon and Patrick, their spouses and her grandchildren, and by all those who she touched in her life. She was ever-loving and caring to her family and those around her.
To those who knew her best, she was also a no-nonsense straight shooter, quick with a laugh and first to call on birthdays where she would sing her own goofy rendition of “Happy Birthday.”
In addition to enjoying a good book and the company of friends on West Dennis beaches, Joanne spent innumerable fun times with her many special friends in Bristol, including Gina Digati and Judy Anderson.
Joanne was preceded in death by her parents Ralph and Lillian Donnelly.
No visiting hours are scheduled and burial will be private.
A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, July 30th at 10:00 am at St. Mary’s Church, 300 Wood St., Bristol, RI.
Following the Mass a celebration of life will be held on Friday, July 30 at The Portside Tavern 444 Thames Street in Bristol from 12-2pm. Details will be provided at the service.
Joanne’s family requests that donations in her memory be made to the James L. Maher Center, 906 Aquidneck Ave., Middletown, RI 02842
