via O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home

Frances (Hirsch) Sanita of the John Clarke Retirement Center, Middletown died peacefully on July 27, 2021. She was the wife of the late Nicholas A. Sanita.

Born in Providence, RI on November 28, 1924, to the late Harry H. Hirsch and Theresia E. (Lindgren) Hirsch.

She leaves a son Andrew M. Sanita (former spouse Laura Sanita), a daughter Rachel A. Sanita, and two granddaughters Jennifer H. Sanita and Grace H. Sanita.

She also leaves behind her many friends at the John Clarke Retirement Center.

On behalf of the family, we would like to thank the wonderful and caring staff at Newport Hospital.

Services will be held privately.