It is with great sadness that the family of Ann-Marie Nevitt of Tiverton, RI announces her passing on Monday, July 26, 2021. Born in Fall River, MA the daughter of the late Peter and Rita (Gamelin) Kelly.

All who knew Ann-Marie knew she was a woman of great faith, and her greatest joy was her family. Ann-Marie was a faithful and loving wife and mother, who took in any person or animal who needed help or comfort. Her deep faith gave her strength and courage through many illnesses. While her passing leaves an enormous hole in our lives, we know she is rejoicing with the Lord.

She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years Thomas M. Nevitt; and children Thomas K. Nevitt, David Nevitt (Luann); Tracy Perkins (Paul); Bonnie Brake (Brandon); Peter Nevitt (Danielle Hill); Paul Nevitt (Amy); Nancy Smith (Randy); James Nevitt (Amanda); Sharon Nevitt; and Daniel Nevitt (Kaitlin Bruglelli). Ann-Marie is also survived by her sister, Janet McCarthy, nephew Rian McCarthy, and niece Kelly Sporer (Tim). In addition, she is survived by her loving grandchildren, James and Amanda Powers; Zachary Nevitt-Carroll; Colin Perkins; Alexander and Mackenzie Brake; Teaghan Nevitt; Paige Nevitt; Courtney and Kylie Smith; Noah Nevitt; and Kelly Nevitt. She also leaves behind her brothers and sisters in-law on her husband’s side, many other nieces and nephews and her beloved pug Sumo.

Ann-Marie is predeceased by her parents, Peter Kelly and Rita (Gamelin) Kelly; her brother-in-law, Ed McCarthy; and her nephew, Michael McCarthy.

Calling hours will be held Sunday, August 1, 2021 from 3:00 – 6:00PM at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth. Her funeral service will be held on Monday, August 2, 2021 at 11:00AM at Connors Funeral Home, followed by burial at Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery in Exeter, RI.