Lila Delman Compass this week announced the recent sale of 21 Chastellux Avenue in Newport for $7,100,000.

According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, this transaction marks the second-highest sale in Newport County year-to-date.* Cynthia Moretti, Associate Broker for Lila Delman Compass, represented the seller and facilitated for the buyer.

“The Buyers loved the outstanding design elements and superior craftsmanship of this unique turnkey new construction,” commented Cynthia Moretti. “The stunning harbor views, nearby water access, and easy stroll to all in-town attractions made this home irresistible and exactly what the Buyers were searching for. Both the Seller and the Buyer were delightful to work with!”

This transaction marks the highest non-waterfront sale in Newport since 2020, when Lila Delman Compass sold ‘Ker Arvor’ for $7,285,000. Lila Delman Compass writes that they have participated in all of Newport’s top three sales this year.*

According to Lila Delman Compass, the property is an exceptional, custom-built, shingle-style masterpiece with modern flair overlooking Newport’s vibrant harbor with captivating views of world-class regattas, magnificent yachts, historic Goat Island & Newport Bridge. Perched on an elevated and gated 1.38 acres, this desirable seaside location is only steps to New York Yacht Club and Ida Lewis Yacht Club. Launch your boat at Kings Park boat ramp, just down the hill from the home. Its location is only a few minutes to Bannister’s and Bowen’s Wharf in the heart of Downtown, and home to some of Newport’s best restaurants and shops on famed America’s Cup Avenue. The home’s sophisticated, modern and unique design is characterized by flowing open rooms, soaring ceilings, an artful open staircase and expansive floor-to-ceiling walls of glass opening onto generous terraces, perfect for entertaining and enjoying the endless parade of extraordinary yachts in the harbor. The first-floor master wing features a sumptuous bath while four additional en-suite bedrooms on the second level offer breathtaking views.

*Highest sale representation is based on information from the RI Statewide MLS for the period of January 1, 2020 – July 27, 2021. * Neither Lila Delman Compass nor the MLS guarantees or are responsible for the accuracy of the data provided to them. Data maintained by the MLS may not reflect all real estate activity in the market. Nothing herein shall be construed as legal, accounting or other professional advice outside the realm of real estate brokerage.



