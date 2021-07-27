Governor McKee, Newport Mayor Jeanne-Marie Napolitano, Newport City Manager Joseph J. Nicholson, Jr., Community Baptist Church Pastor Lauri Smalls, officials from the Newport Health Equity Zone, community leaders, and volunteers will come together on Wednesday to encourage COVID-19 vaccination in Newport.

According to Governor McKee’s office, Newport has one of the lowest rates of vaccination in the State.

In order to get more Rhode Islanders in Newport vaccinated, the Governor’s Office, Rhode Island Department of Health, and local partners will door knock, share educational materials, and provide boxes of healthy food at the event to encourage vaccination. Both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be administered at the recipient’s choice at the pop-up clinic in Miantonomi Memorial Park.

The speaking program and kickoff will take place from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm, the Vaccination clinic at Miantonomi Memorial Park will be open from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

No health insurance or ID is required and no appointments are necessary. Vaccinations are free of charge.