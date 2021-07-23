Our site doesn’t have a paywall and all of our content and newsletters are always free to read.
Governor Dan McKee will host a bill signing ceremony on Monday for legislation which will allow restaurants to continue to use COVID-19 modifications, including outdoor dining.
The legislation imposes a moratorium on the enforcement of any municipal ordinance or zoning requirement that penalizes owners for those modifications.
The moratorium will be effective until April 1, 2022.