Country superstar Garth Brooks announced a tour today that includes a stop at Foxboro’s Gillette Stadium on Saturday, October 9, 2021. It’s the first time Brooks has played Gillette, and the show is scheduled to be the first concert at the Stadium in two years.

Seven-time CMA Entertainer of the Year and the top-selling solo artist in U.S. history with 157 million records sold, Brooks will return to the Boston market for the first time in six years.

In May, Brooks was one of five artists to receive one of the most prestigious honors an artist can receive, The Kennedy Center Honor. He is the first-ever seven-time recipient of the CMA Entertainer of the Year honor. Brooks is the first and only artist in history to receive nine Diamond Awards for the now nine diamond-certified albums at over 10 million album sales each.

He remains the #1-selling solo artist in U.S. history, certified by the RIAA with 157 million album sales. Last March, Garth received the esteemed Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. The event aired on PBS. He has received every accolade the recording industry can bestow on an artist.

The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour has shattered attendance records across the country, setting all-time attendance records in over 75 cities thus far. Tickets for the Gillette Stadium show will go on sale Friday, July 16 at 10 a.m. ET.

Seating at Gillette Stadium will be formatted in-the-round and tickets will be $94.95 each, inclusive of fees and taxes. All seats are reserved and there is an eight-ticket limit per purchaser for the show. There are no advance box office sales and no general ticket sales at the Gillette Stadium Ticket Office in advance of the show.

Tickets can be purchased in one of three ways:

• Online at www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks

• By calling the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster: 1-877-654-2784

• On a mobile device through the Ticketmaster app

Fans are encouraged to visit www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks and click on “On Sale Tips & Hints” to create an account or refresh their existing Ticketmaster account for a quicker purchasing experience.