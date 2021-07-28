Providence, RI—Members of the community are invited to attend the FirstWorks Live—Music at Roger Williams Park free summer concert series in the gorgeous outdoor setting of “The People’s Park.” Presented in partnership with Roger Williams Park Conservancy and the Providence Parks Department, the six-concert series continues this Sunday, August 1, 2021 at 5PM with Rhode Island’s defacto ambassadors of Andean music, Voces de Los Andes.

This multi-generational family band lifts spirits high with evocative sounds of the pan flute, charango, Spanish guitar and los bombos – the backbone of their signature sound of contemporary-tinged instrumentals and folk music. Voces de Los Andes performs at cultural festivals across New England. This FirstWorks Live performance is featured as a PVDFest “summer happening,” as Providence’s signature arts festival resumes for 2021 to include citywide arts events spanning June-September.

The FirstWorks Live—Music at Roger Williams Park concert series offers a global journey from Polynesian dance and drums to Andean folk music, international hip-hop to Caribbean Carnival, red-hot Latin jazz to red roots Americana. For more information and the full series line-up visit http://first-works.org.

About FirstWorks

FirstWorks is a non-profit based in Providence, Rhode Island whose purpose is to build the cultural, educational and economic vitality of its community by engaging diverse audiences with world-class performing arts and education programs. Since 2004, FirstWorks festivals, performances and programs have attracted more than 600,000 participants. Last season, FirstWorks arts education programs reached over 5,500 students from public and charter schools across Rhode Island with transformative, arts-based learning experiences. FirstWorks is the founding partner of PVDFest, collaborating with the City of Providence to produce the City’s free signature arts celebration since 2015. In 2019 PVDFest drew 130,000 visitors to Providence to experience music, art and spectacular performances. Embracing collaboration, FirstWorks has fostered over 90 community partnerships across business, social service, government, arts, and education sectors. Visit http://first-works.org to learn more.

About Roger Williams Park Conservancy:

The mission of the Roger Williams Park Conservancy is to sustain and enhance Roger Williams Park as a vibrant public space for all. An independent nonprofit organization, the Conservancy works in partnership with the City of Providence Parks Department to steward the Park, offer community programs, raise resources, coordinate marketing efforts, and plan for its long-term sustainability and enjoyment by the community. Visit https://rwpconservancy.org to learn more.

About PVDFest:

For the seventh year, Mayor Jorge O. Elorza, the City of Providence’s Department of Art, Culture + Tourism and founding partner FirstWorks will host PVDFest, Providence’s signature art festival this summer and fall. Providence’s world-renowned art, culture and culinary community join forces with artists from around the corner and across the globe to deliver a once in a lifetime experience. Live music, dance, food, and visual art installations transform the city in a multi-day, multi-arts take-over of public spaces, parks and outdoor stages in the heart of Providence, Rhode Island. Visit http://pvdfest.com to learn more.