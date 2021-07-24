This weekend Allison Russell will appear on CBS This Morning Saturday, performing songs from her critically acclaimed new album Outside Child.

The following day, on Sunday, July 25th she will also serve as the weekend closing curator at the 63rd annual Newport Folk Festival for Allison Russell Presents: Once and Future Sounds: Roots and Revolution. In the set, she will bring together BIPOC/LGBTQIA+/Ally visionaries for a landmark collaboration with a mission of placing Black Womxn and active Allies at the center of the most prominent headlining set at Newport Folk Festival.

The Sunday night closer will bring together Russell’s contemporaries and legends alike in a historical set. She will follow with her own set of songs from Outside Child on Tuesday, July 27th at the festival.

Photo credit: Marc Baptiste



Following Newport Folk, Allison Russell will kick off her own tour on July 29th at the Narrow’s Center for the Arts in Fall River, MA. Throughout the summer and fall she will also open dates for Nathaniel Rateliff & Marcus King Band, Margo Price and Jason Isbell as well as a full run of dates with Lake Street Dive. On September 25th Russell will appear on the legendary FarmAid joining the line-up including NeilYoung, WillieNelson & JohnMellencamp.



Cover photo by Marc Baptiste

In the critically acclaimed Outside Child (produced by Dan Knobler), the poet, singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, activist and co-founder of Our Native Daughters and Birds of Chicago, unpacks her youth in searing detail throughout the album.Throughout the album, she sings about deliverance and redemption, about the places and people and realizations that helped her survive and claim her freedom. It’s an album of strength and affirmation, not victimization,” said The New York Times in their profile on Russell. Following the release of Outside Child, she performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, made her Opry debut and appeared at the Country Music Hall of Fame. Allison Russell has been nominated for 2 AmericanaAwards this year and put on the PolarisPrize long list. Earlier this week Allison Russell appeared on NPR’s World Cafe, and she will be next week’s featured guest on Acoustic Café, an internationally syndicated radio show airing on over 110 stations. She’ll be discussing the powerful stories behind the songs on Outside Child and sharing live performances as well.

