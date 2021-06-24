There’s a lot going on in South County this first full weekend of summer, something to suit everyone’s taste.

Thursday night the 24th, Wickford Harbor Lights runs its family-friendly “School’s Out for Summer,” free event with music and food trucks for anyone to attend, starting at 5 pm and running until 10 pm. It should be a fun time, and with celebrity couple Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon in town filming the movie “Space Oddity,” you may even get your own star sighting. For more information, visit the event website on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/events/325416032290660/

Friday and Saturday offer a taste of culture as The Contemporary Theater Company in Wakefield presents, “Dearer Than Eyesight: Scenes of Love from Shakespeare.” Showtime is 7 pm at 327 Main Street, Wakefield. You can purchase tickets in advance on their website at: https://www.contemporarytheatercompany.com/

Also on Saturday, South County Museum is offering “Music at the Museum,” another family-friendly affair with yard games, food trucks, and a sampling of music from several different genres, with bands, Third Signal, Rhode to Bali, Guess Method and Dudemanbro all playing. They do require advance registration though, so make sure to visit their website and sign up first for their event that runs from 4-9 pm at their wide-ranging campus at 115 Strathmore St., Narragansett. https://southcountymuseum.org/music-at-the-museum-tickets/