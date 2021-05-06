Just four months after opening in Middletown, Plant City X has plans to open another location in Rhode Island. This time around in Warwick at 70 Centerville Road.

Plant City Co-founder Kim Anderson shared the news on Facebook on Thursday morning;

“BIG NEWS – Today we pick up the keys for our second PLANT CITY X, at 70 Centerville Road, Warwick, RI! (Near Aponaug Village and 2.5 miles from Main Street in East Greenwich). As with our previous locations, we love to take old abandoned properties and give them a new life. The ultimate re-use, recycle. Stay tuned on fb Plant City X and Instagram for updates, and opening date! Wait until you see what we do with this former Burger King”.

According to Anderson, Plant City X will open in a former Burger King at 70 Centerville Road.

Last October, Anderson told What’s Up Newp that the opening and roll-out of Plant City X in Middletown would be watched closely as the restaurant considers growth opportunities, Anderson said then, “the Middletown restaurant will serve as a template to make sure it’s a model that can be replicated and scaled in other places. We plan to open elsewhere in the state and beyond”.

Plant City X in Warwick will be the third restaurant for Plant City, joining Plant City X in Middletown and Plant City in Providence.

