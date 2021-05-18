Elizabeth (Betty) LaPierre, 82, of Middletown, RI, passed away at home with her family by her side on Sunday, May 16, 2021. She was the wife of the late Harry J. LaPierre.

Born and raised in Newport, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Medeiros) Betty.

Mrs. LaPierre received her bachelor’s degree from Salve Regina University. She retired from St. Clare Home as director of food service. After her career at the nursing home, she worked as a real estate agent for Century 21. Mrs. LaPierre was a communicant of St. Lucy Catholic Parish and was active at the church. Her memberships include the Middletown Senior Center, the Mosaic Club and the Bridge Club. Her interests were many, she enjoyed cooking, gardening, traveling, knitting and arts and crafts.

She leaves her children Jacqueline LaPierre and her husband Richard Busardo of Newport and, Jay LaPierre and his wife Maureen (Coffey) of Middletown. Elizabeth is also survived by her sister-in-law Mary Ellen Fatulli and her husband Ronald of Middletown as well as her niece Janet Fatulli and nephews Robert, Thomas, William, Peter Oatway and many cousins. She was Grandma Liz to Rosie and Mari Valente and she also leaves her beloved dog Brodie.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was the mother of the late Michael J. LaPierre and grandmother of the late Jeffrey Michael LaPierre

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, May 23, 2021 from 3:00 to 7:00 pm in the Hambly Funeral Home, 30 Red Cross Avenue, Newport. Funeral Services will be Monday at 8:00 am from the funeral home with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:00 am in St. Lucy Catholic Parish, 909 West Main Road, Middletown. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery.

Donations in her memory may be made to the RI ALS Association, 2374 Post Road, Warwick, RI 02886 or to the Visiting Nurse Services Hospice, 1184 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI 02871.