Fireworks will once again shine over Newport Harbor this year, as the City announced on Thursday that its annual Fourth of July fireworks display is set to return.



The annual tradition, which was cancelled last summer due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, is currently scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 4th at 9 p.m. with a rain date on July 5th.

Jamestown is currently planning on hosting their annual Fourth of July fireworks display on Saturday, July 3.



In an effort to make this year’s event even bigger and better than ever, the City of Newport is also launching a dedicated fundraising campaign to allow businesses and individuals to bolster the display by becoming sponsors.



In a letter on the City’s website, Mayor Jeanne Marie Napolitano says that her aim is to raise all the funds necessary for the fireworks display through partnerships with businesses and community members alike.



“Putting on one of the City’s most beloved and popular events can be rather costly – not just because of the fireworks display itself, but also due to all of the related public safety and traffic costs borne by the City,” the City says on its website.



Premier Sponsorships will be offered this year for donations of $5,000, $2,500, and $1,500, however the City says that donations of any amount are greatly appreciated and those members of the public who choose to donate will also be celebrated as honorary co-hosts.



Anyone interested in making a donation can do so by check, payable to the “City of Newport,” with a notation of “Fireworks Fund” on the memo line, and mail it to the Mayor’s Office, 43 Broadway, Newport, R.I. 02840.



More information can be found on the City’s website at www.CityofNewport.com/Fireworks

Open Letter From Mayor Napolitano

Dear fellow residents of Newport,



With the COVID-19 pandemic beginning to wane and the summer season just around the corner, I’mexcited to announce that we are currently in the process of preparing to once again light up Newport Harbor with our annual Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration.



I am writing today with the hope that you’ll join me and the rest of the City Council in becoming an honorary co-host by making a donation to help fuel this year’s display.



In what I hope will become a tradition, it is my intent to raise all of the necessary funds for this year’s fireworks display in partnership with our local business community and residents like you. Donations of any amount would be greatly appreciated.



Thank you in advance for your consideration.



Newport’s Fourth of July Fireworks display is a truly wonderful tradition and I hope you’ll join all of us at City Hall in making this year’s event one to remember.



Sincerely,

Jeanne-Marie Napolitano