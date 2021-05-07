This season, Castle Hill Inn is inviting guests to experience a quintessential summer in New England with new culinary offerings and special events taking place all summer long.

With the arrival of warmer weather, the iconic Relais & Châteaux property is introducing al fresco dining in its on-site Chef’s Garden, unveiling its new herbal Healing Garden, celebrating the reopening of the Inn’s spa, and hosting a series of events celebrating Newport’s storied history, cuisine, and culture.

“Newport is one of the most classic New England summer destinations, and we are excited to invite guests to join us at Castle Hill Inn to enjoy all the season has to offer,” said Brian Young, Managing Director of Castle Hill Inn in a statement. “The new dining offering in our Chef’s Garden, as well as the always popular Clambake events, are both great opportunities for guests and visitors to experience the best of New England cuisine. We are also so honored to have been selected as one of Newport Music Festival’s historical venues and are thrilled to welcome concertgoers to the Chalet Terrace for what is sure to be a memorable evening featuring a new composition inspired by our very own Castle Hill Inn Lighthouse.”

A listing of new offerings and events at Castle Hill Inn this summer season follows below.

NEW “GARDEN TO TABLE” DINING IN THE CASTLE HILL INN CHEF’S GARDEN

Photo provided by Castle Hill Inn

Unique to Castle Hill Inn’s dining experience are the property’s 4,000 square feet of organic culinary gardens, where the Inn grows more than 30 varieties of vegetables, fruit and herbs. In fact, Castle Hill Inn is one of the few restaurants in Rhode Island that grows its own produce, and the only restaurant in Newport growing food on site.

This summer, for the first time, Castle Hill Inn will offer the option to dine in the Chef’s Garden with the addition of seating alongside the garden’s greenhouse. Executive Chef Lou Rossi, who can often be found in the gardens gathering ingredients for the evening’s meal, will prepare a rotating menu that highlights the best of the garden’s seasonal produce.

A wonderful new intimate option for private dining and special events, diners will be able to enjoy Castle Hill Inn’s produce while sitting amongst the plants from which it was grown, offering the freshest food possible in an inviting farm stand setting.

WELLNESS ABOUNDS AT CASTLE HILL INN WITH NEW HEALING GARDEN AND SPA REOPENING

Depending on the time of year, the air behind the Castle Hill Inn’s chalet is often rich with fragrances from herbs and plants like spearmint, wild marjoram, oregano, and more. To put those herbs to good use, the Inn is pleased to debut its new Healing Garden this summer.

Castle Hill Inn’s horticulturist will be planting a variety of plants that can be used to make herbal teas, some of which will be offered as part of Castle Hill Inn’s signature afternoon tea offering, available exclusively to guests of the resort. Among the flowers and herbs in the garden will be:

Thyme : A mood-boosting and immune-boosting herb with antiviral properties excellent for fighting colds and chest congestion

: A mood-boosting and immune-boosting herb with antiviral properties excellent for fighting colds and chest congestion Echinacea : Also known as “cone flower;” an antiviral, anti-inflammatory herb that also provides a source of vitamin C

: Also known as “cone flower;” an antiviral, anti-inflammatory herb that also provides a source of vitamin C Tulsi : Also known as “holy basil;” a popular herb in India, used as an antioxidant, antibacterial, mood and immune-booster

: Also known as “holy basil;” a popular herb in India, used as an antioxidant, antibacterial, mood and immune-booster European Sage : A cleansing herb that detoxifies and aids digestion

: A cleansing herb that detoxifies and aids digestion Lemon Grass: A tropical plant that reduces inflammation and promotes relaxation

In addition to enjoying the herbal and medicinal qualities of the plants grown, the Healing Garden will also provide a calm and peaceful spot for guests of the Inn to sit and enjoy the outdoors in a beautiful setting.

Along with the addition of the Healing Garden, Castle Hill Inn is celebrating the reopening of its spa, The Retreat at Castle Hill Inn by Farmaesthetics, this May. All products made and used by Farmaesthetics are formulated with organically grown herbs and flowers from American family farms, many harvested from the seaside farmlands of Rhode Island. Spa appointments, including massages, facials and more, will be offered again beginning on May 21st.

NEWPORT MUSIC FESTIVAL TO PREMIERE “BEACON OF THE BAY” AT CASTLE HILL ON JULY 12

This July, Castle Hill Inn is honored to be a featured venue for the annual Newport Music Festival’s 53rd season. New this year, the Festival has made a commitment to commission a new work by a Black, Indigenous, person of color, or woman composer as a commitment to the future of classical music, and Castle Hill Inn is thrilled to be named as the venue for the premiere of this year’s commission.

The first commissioned work is by Chicago-based composer Stacy Garrop, whose music is centered on dramatic and lyrical storytelling. The piece, titled Beacon of the Bay, is inspired by Castle Hill Inn’s iconic lighthouse and its role in keeping Newport safe for over 130 years.

It will be premiered by the Boston Trio, which includes Irina Muresanu (a Festival favorite), at Castle Hill Inn on The Chalet Terrace on July 12. This performance will be the first in an annual tradition of world premiere performances of works commissioned to celebrate a historic venue or location in Newport, eventually resulting in a compilation of recordings that tell the unique story of the Festival and the city. The full schedule is available at www.newportmusic.org. This concert is currently sold out. Email Reggie Onorati at ronorati@newportmusic.org to be added to the waitlist and sign up for the mailing list.

A TRIBUTE TO THE BOUNTY OF NEW ENGLAND, CLAMBAKES RETURN TO CASTLE HILL INN

Photo provided by Castle Hill Inn

One of the most beloved dining experiences in all of Rhode Island is the Castle Hill Inn Clambake, which is returning for the 2021 season. Nestled on the far edge of the bluffs, the Clambake pit is the centerpiece for a meal rich with history and natural flavors; a tribute to the bounty of New England. Clam chowder, littleneck clams, potatoes, corn and of course, lobster are served, alongside a number of sides and dessert.

The Castle Hill Inn Clambake feast is served on Castle Hill Inn’s sprawling Chalet Lawn with gorgeous views of Narragansett Bay. Clambakes will be held twice during the summer from 6:00 – 8:30 pm, on both July 20 and 27th. Clambakes and are open to the public for the price of $125 per person, which includes the full clambake menu, as well as music, lawn games, and passed hors d’oeuvres. A cash bar is also offered. Private Group Clambakes are also available for special events.

To learn more about Castle Hill Inn and this summer’s events, please call (401)-849-3800 or visit https://www.castlehillinn.com/.