William C. “Billy” Murphy, 66, of Newport, RI passed away suddenly on Saturday, April 3, 2021 in his hometown of Newport, RI. He was the son of Elizabeth Murphy and the late Thomas J. Murphy. His older brother Thomas J. Murphy Jr. pre-deceased him.

Billy grew up on Hazard’s Beach and attended Rogers High School before becoming a truck driver for Newport Creamery. He later became a Union Carpenter prior to relocating to California. For over ten years while living on the West Coast, Billy relished being employed at a winery in Northern California. Eventually, he returned to Newport where he most recently enjoyed working in the boatyard at Casey’s Marina.

Billy was a spirited, unique character with a contagious laugh. He loved a good party along with his long rides down the West Coast of California on his Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

Billy is survived by his mother Elizabeth Murphy and his four siblings Rene Smerling of California, Marielen Murphy, Elizabeth Murphy Casey, and Charles “Todd” Murphy all of Newport, RI. He also leaves a son, Tyler Thomas Murphy. Billy loved his family and especially his beloved eight nieces: Taylor Hill-Tout, Breck Marsh, Kelly and Sarah Smerling, Elizabeth, Bridget, and Anna Murphy along with Caraline Murphy Casey.

A Celebration of Billy’s life will be held at a later date.