January 03, 1931 – March 02, 2021

Audrey Rhoda (Linehan) Hopf, 90, of Newport, Rhode Island passed away on March 2nd, 2021, with her daughter Catherine at her side, at the Hope Health Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence. She was the wife of the late John T. Hopf.

Audrey was born on January 3, 1931 in Newport, the only child of Gladys and Joseph Linehan. She graduated from Rogers High School in 1949 and worked as a teller at The Peoples Credit Union until her marriage to John T. Hopf in 1952. Audrey raised five children and helped with her husband’s photography and publishing business delivering postcards and souvenir books to hotels, stores, and welcome centers in the state. She was a member of St. Mary’s Church Newport her whole life and was a lector for many years. Audrey enjoyed gardening and her many cats over the years. She also enjoyed tennis and ice skating. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels and other organizations.

She is survived by her children; Linda Davignon and husband Patrick of Cranston, Catherine A. Drescher of Warwick, John J. Hopf of Middletown, and Susan M Hopf of Newport. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Estelle O’Connell of Middletown, a granddaughter Melissa Payne and her husband Christopher of York, PA, two great-grandsons Ryan and Matthew, and nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband John T. Hopf, daughter Adele, and grandson Ryan Davignon.

Her funeral will be in St Mary’s Church, William St, Newport, on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at 10 am. To view the livestream, visit http://link.memorial/Hopf

Calling hours are respectfully omitted. Burial will be private in St. Columba Catholic Cemetery in Middletown. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Potter League For Animals, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI 02842, and Habitat For Humanity, PO Box 68, Shannock, RI 02875.

