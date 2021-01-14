Support Locally Owned, Independent Journalism
Friday, January 15
Wilbury Theatre to Present World Premiere of “The Race” Opening Jan. 15
Plant City X scheduled to open in Middletown on January 18 (Updated)
Newport History Tours offering themed winter walking tours this month
Things To Do
City & Government
Saturday, January 16
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers’ Market at Newport Gateway Center
- 10 am – Virtual Quilt Block of the Month: Duck Tracks
- 11 am – Toddler Treehouse at Created Purpose
- 1 pm – Walking Tour: Rogues & Scoundrels with Newport Historical Society
City & Government
Sunday, January 17
The Newport String Project launches new virtual series ‘Hidden Newport’, first performance will premiere on January 17
‘Ships In The Night: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery’ premiers on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on January 17
Things To Do
- 8 am – KoC Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser at St. Barnabas Church
- 2 pm – Hidden Newport – Newport String Quartet at Fort Adams
City & Government
