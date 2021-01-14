Support Locally Owned, Independent Journalism Our content is free and always will be – but we rely on your support to sustain it. Please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp supporter today!

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this weekend.

Have something that you’d like to see included here? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Friday, January 15

Wilbury Theatre to Present World Premiere of “The Race” Opening Jan. 15

Plant City X scheduled to open in Middletown on January 18 (Updated)

Newport History Tours offering themed winter walking tours this month

Things To Do

6 pm – Marvin Perry Duo at Localz Kitchen & Cocktails

City & Government

Saturday, January 16

Things To Do

City & Government

Sunday, January 17

The Newport String Project launches new virtual series ‘Hidden Newport’, first performance will premiere on January 17

‘Ships In The Night: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery’ premiers on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on January 17

Things To Do

City & Government

