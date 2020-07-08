Love What’s Up Newp? Help fund our locally owned, independent, award-winning newsroom with a contribution today. Support What’s Up Newp

Newport, RI – Salve Regina University today announced that high school-aged musicians will have the opportunity to learn from experienced industry professionals, including a Grammy Award-winning artist, when the Jazz Camp at Newport goes virtual July 26-31.

The changed format for this year’s jazz camp, designed for students ages 14-18, is being offered at reduced pricing as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing recommendations. Music students will log into camp sessions via computer or phone to connect with instructors facilitating from their homes.

The week-long program will include jazz improvisation, jazz theory, jazz history, master classes, digital recording and editing techniques, basics of digital recording technology and remotely recorded ensembles.

Christian McBride, a six-time Grammy Award-winning bassist who serves as artistic director of the Newport Jazz Festival, will join the camp for a 45-minute master’s workshop with students.

Sponsored by Salve Regina, the University of Rhode Island and West Virginia University, the Jazz Camp at Newport gives students the opportunity to meet new people, learn from experienced music professors and discover the depths of their talent during the weeklong series of classes, rehearsals and more.

“Our collaboration between Salve Regina University, The University of Rhode Island and West Virginia University are all important components of why this jazz camp has been successful,” said Peter Davis, chairman of Salve’s department of music, theatre and dance in a statement. “The university collaboration also helps in terms of preparing music students for a post-secondary education and advising.”

In operation for 30 years, the summer jazz camp was originally part of a collaboration between the Rhode Island Music Educators Association (RIMEA) and the University of Rhode Island. It has been hosted in Newport at Salve Regina for the past six years.

In addition to Davis, key administrators for the camp include Jared Sims, director of jazz at West Virginia University and Joe Parillo, professor of music emeritus at The University of Rhode Island.

An important part of the history of the jazz camp is its partnership with the Newport Festivals Foundation, organizers of both the Newport Jazz and Folk Festivals. The Foundation has facilitated workshops and master classes with local jazz musicians and internationally acclaimed performers including Jon Faddis, Anat Cohen, Jon Batiste and Danilo Perez.

For more information on the Jazz Camp at Newport or to apply online, email jazzcamp@salve.edu or call (401) 341-2297.