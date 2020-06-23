The Middletown Democratic Town Committee today announced that they will be hosting a “Signature Party” on Wednesday July 1st from 4:30 to 6 :30 PM.

The Middletown Dems are pleased to offer a safe outdoor venue at the Kempenaar’s Clambake Club located at 323 Valley Road in Middletown for candidates to collect signatures to get on the ballot for the 2020 elections.



All Middletown registered voters are welcome, MASKS MUST BE WORN and social distancing requirements will be in place.



The bar will be open for refreshments, the event will take place Rain or Shine.



For more information contact : Linda Finn401-258-6851