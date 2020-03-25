The journalists at What’s Up Newp and What’s Up Rhode Island are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant local reporting about the coronavirus pandemic. We encourage you to visit our live blog for the latest updates and information on what impact COVID-19 is having on Newport County, Rhode Island, and beyond.

To help support our work and to keep this news free, please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp Supporter.

You can also subscribe here for regular email updates on the coronavirus (and more).