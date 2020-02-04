Storer Park Seawall repairs begin

Become A What’s Up Newp Supporter | Your voluntary contribution helps fund our local, independent journalism, news, and information.

Source: City of Newport

The City’s seawall contractor will be taking full advantage of the mild winter we’ve been having so far by getting a head start on a project to restore the seawall at Storer Park and the Goat Island Causeway.

East Coast Construction will be starting concrete demolition the week of February 3, 2020. The work, which is highly weather dependent, requires the installation of a temporary fence which will remain in place while crews complete what we expect will be a vast improvement to one of the City’s most popular parks.

In addition to repairing the badly deteriorated seawall, we’ll also be upgrading the paved areas in the park adjacent to the seawalls with a new Harbor Walk, and new grass will replace the vast areas of concrete on the pier providing visitors a new place to congregate and enjoy one of Newport’s most picturesque views.

We’ll have more updates on how we’re upgrading Storer Park as the work progresses. In the meantime, please take note that by its nature, seawall repair is subject to tidal fluctuations occuring over days, and construction may be spread out as work is only able to occur during low tides.

For more information on the City’s ongoing construction projects, be sure to visit www.CityofNewport.com/constructionupdates