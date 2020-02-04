Now Hiring: 90 jobs available right now in Newport

What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.
Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s who’s hiring right now in and around Newport!
- Adil Business Systems – Fiscal Assistant
- Advance America – Customer Service Representative
- Advance Auto Parts – Store Driver-7361 Middletown, RI
- Advantage Solutions – Event Specialist inside BJ’s Wholesale Club
- ANTONIO’S PIZZA BY THE SLICE Hiring for ALL POSITIONS
- AR Global – IT Administrative Assistant (minimum 1 to 2 years of experie…
- Balfour Beatty – Residential Maintenance Technician
- Balise Motor Sales – Balise Collison Appraiser
- BankNewport – Community Lending Officer
- Berkshire Bank – Branch Officer
- Booz Allen Hamilton – Project Management Support Specialist, Junior
- Bowen’s Wharf – Sales Associate
- Buskers – Cooks
- Carey, Richmond & Viking Insurance – SUPPORT TECHNICIAN – PERSONAL INSURANCE
- Castle Hill Inn – Breakfast Server – Castle Hill Inn
- Change Healthcare – Medical Record Field Reviewer
- Chili’s – Server
- City Personnel – Office Admin
- CODAC – Office Assistant – Front Desk
- Colbea Eastside Enterprise – Cashier
- CSO Diocese of Providence – Admissions Officer
- Custard Insurance Adjusters – Property and Casualty Adjuster
- Dean Warehouse Services – Production Coordinator – Team Lead
- Domino’s Pizza – Customer Service Representative
- DSW – Part Time Sales Associate
- EBCAP – Assistant Program Manager Behavioral Health (EBCAP0688)
- Edible Arrangements – Seasonal Fruit Expert – Production
- Embrace Home Loans – Closing Officer – #1054
- Eye Care for Rhode Island – Front Desk Receptionist
- Family Service of RI – Clinician, Lucy’s Hearth – 2099
- Famous Footwear – Assistant Sales Manager – Famous Footwear
- Furry Fellas – Newport RI Pet Sitter
- Gecko Hospitality – Executive Hospitality Recruiter
- Genesis Rehab – Occupational Therapy Assistant (COTA)
- Go Wireless – Retail Wireless Sales Consultant
- Grand Islander Center – Activity Assistant (Part Time)
- Gurney’s Inn Resort & Spa – Spa Attendant
- Hammetts Hotel – Assistant General Manager
- Homewood Suites by Hilton – Night Auditor
- Interactions – Food Sampling Brand Ambassador-weekends
- Interactive Research Communications- Business Development Representative
- J&J Materials – Inside Sales Representative
- J2 Construct – Project Manager
- Jos. A. Bank – Retail Sales Associate
- Landings Real Estate Group – Guest Services Representative
- Lang Pharma Nutrition – Systems Production Specialist
- Leidos – Engineering Technician II
- Lifespan – Receptionist
- Lila Delman Real Estate – Marketing Coordinator / Junior Graphic Designer
- Lucia Restaurant – SERVER-WAITSTAFF
- Lucky Dog Resort – Dog Handler
- McDonald’s – Crew Team Member
- Middletown Public Schools – 6-Hour Teacher Assistant – ANTICIPATED OPENING
- Navy Exchange Service Command – SALES CLERK – HOUSEWARES DEPT
- Netsimco – SQL Database Manager
- Newport Hospitality – Creative Sales Coordinator
- Newport Marriott – Hair Stylist / Cosmetologist @ Newport Marriott
- Newport Mental Health – Job Developer
- Newport Public Schools – Long Term Substitute Certified Teacher for English Language…
- Old Navy – Assistant Manager, Customer Operations
- People’s Credit Union – Business Loan Administrator
- Pet Valu – Experienced Pet Groomer- 5702
- Quality Inn & Suites – Front Desk Clerk
- Raytheon – Maritime Principal Investigator
- Rent A Center – Customer Account Representative
- RI Department of Administration – SUPERVISING ELIGIBILITY TECHNICIAN
- RITBA – Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Customer Service Superviso…
- Riverhead Building Supply – New England Counter Sales
- Seasons Corner Market – Cashier
- Securitas – Security Officer
- Siren Marine – Supply Chain/Fulfillment Manager
- Solidifi – Escrow Specialist
- SpotOn – Outside Sales Representative
- St. Clare Newport – Waitstaff/Culinary Aide
- Sunbelt Staffing – Adult Gerontology (AGNP) – Insurance Company HRAs
- Sunrun – Retail Sales Representative
- The Chanler at Cliff Walk – Host/Hostess – The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- The Mooring – Host/ Hostess – The Mooring Seafood Kitchen & Bar
- The Passion Fruit Meida – Creative Director Assistant Intern
- The Preservation Society of Newport County – Security Guard
- The Schochet Companies – Maintenance Technician – West Broadway
- THOR Solutions – Media Center Specialist
- Travers Plumbing & Heating – LOOKING FOR HVAC TECHNICIAN – Newport RI
- US Department of Defense – Meatcutting Worker
- US Department Of The Navy –SUPERVISORY ADMINISTRATIVE/TECHNICAL SPECIALIST
- USPS – ASSISTANT RURAL CARRIER (ARC)
- Village House Nursing and Rehab – Activity Assistant
- Wyndham Destinations – Housekeeping Supervisor
- Unknown – Decorating Assistant
- Unknown – Ice Cream Shop Employee