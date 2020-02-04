Now Hiring: 90 jobs available right now in Newport

Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s who’s hiring right now in and around Newport!

  1. Adil Business Systems – Fiscal Assistant
  2. Advance America – Customer Service Representative
  3. Advance Auto Parts – Store Driver-7361 Middletown, RI
  4. Advantage Solutions – Event Specialist inside BJ’s Wholesale Club
  5. ANTONIO’S PIZZA BY THE SLICE Hiring for ALL POSITIONS
  6. AR Global – IT Administrative Assistant (minimum 1 to 2 years of experie…
  7. Balfour Beatty – Residential Maintenance Technician
  8. Balise Motor Sales – Balise Collison Appraiser
  9. BankNewport – Community Lending Officer
  10. Berkshire Bank – Branch Officer
  11. Booz Allen Hamilton – Project Management Support Specialist, Junior
  12. Bowen’s Wharf – Sales Associate
  13. Buskers – Cooks
  14. Carey, Richmond & Viking Insurance – SUPPORT TECHNICIAN – PERSONAL INSURANCE
  15. Castle Hill Inn – Breakfast Server – Castle Hill Inn 
  16. Change Healthcare – Medical Record Field Reviewer
  17. Chili’s – Server
  18. City Personnel – Office Admin
  19. CODAC – Office Assistant – Front Desk
  20. Colbea Eastside Enterprise – Cashier
  21. CSO Diocese of Providence – Admissions Officer
  22. Custard Insurance Adjusters – Property and Casualty Adjuster
  23. Dean Warehouse Services – Production Coordinator – Team Lead
  24. Domino’s Pizza – Customer Service Representative
  25. DSW – Part Time Sales Associate
  26. EBCAP – Assistant Program Manager Behavioral Health (EBCAP0688)
  27. Edible Arrangements – Seasonal Fruit Expert – Production
  28. Embrace Home Loans – Closing Officer – #1054
  29. Eye Care for Rhode Island – Front Desk Receptionist
  30. Family Service of RI – Clinician, Lucy’s Hearth – 2099
  31. Famous Footwear – Assistant Sales Manager – Famous Footwear
  32. Furry Fellas – Newport RI Pet Sitter
  33. Gecko Hospitality – Executive Hospitality Recruiter
  34. Genesis Rehab – Occupational Therapy Assistant (COTA)
  35. Go Wireless – Retail Wireless Sales Consultant
  36. Grand Islander Center – Activity Assistant (Part Time)
  37. Gurney’s Inn Resort & Spa – Spa Attendant
  38. Hammetts Hotel – Assistant General Manager
  39. Homewood Suites by Hilton – Night Auditor
  40. Interactions – Food Sampling Brand Ambassador-weekends
  41. Interactive Research Communications- Business Development Representative
  42. J&J Materials – Inside Sales Representative
  43. J2 Construct – Project Manager
  44. Jos. A. Bank – Retail Sales Associate
  45. Landings Real Estate Group – Guest Services Representative
  46. Lang Pharma Nutrition – Systems Production Specialist
  47. Leidos – Engineering Technician II
  48. Lifespan – Receptionist
  49. Lila Delman Real Estate – Marketing Coordinator / Junior Graphic Designer
  50. Lucia Restaurant – SERVER-WAITSTAFF
  51. Lucky Dog Resort – Dog Handler
  52. McDonald’s – Crew Team Member
  53. Middletown Public Schools – 6-Hour Teacher Assistant – ANTICIPATED OPENING
  54. Navy Exchange Service Command – SALES CLERK – HOUSEWARES DEPT
  55. Netsimco – SQL Database Manager
  56. Newport Hospitality – Creative Sales Coordinator
  57. Newport Marriott – Hair Stylist / Cosmetologist @ Newport Marriott 
  58. Newport Mental Health – Job Developer
  59. Newport Public Schools – Long Term Substitute Certified Teacher for English Language…
  60. Old Navy – Assistant Manager, Customer Operations
  61. People’s Credit Union – Business Loan Administrator
  62. Pet Valu – Experienced Pet Groomer- 5702
  63. Quality Inn & Suites – Front Desk Clerk
  64. Raytheon – Maritime Principal Investigator
  65. Rent A Center – Customer Account Representative
  66. RI Department of Administration – SUPERVISING ELIGIBILITY TECHNICIAN
  67. RITBA –  Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Customer Service Superviso…
  68. Riverhead Building Supply – New England Counter Sales
  69. Seasons Corner Market – Cashier
  70. Securitas – Security Officer
  71. Siren Marine – Supply Chain/Fulfillment Manager
  72. Solidifi – Escrow Specialist
  73. SpotOn – Outside Sales Representative
  74. St. Clare Newport – Waitstaff/Culinary Aide
  75. Sunbelt Staffing – Adult Gerontology (AGNP) – Insurance Company HRAs
  76. Sunrun – Retail Sales Representative
  77. The Chanler at Cliff Walk – Host/Hostess – The Chanler at Cliff Walk
  78. The Mooring – Host/ Hostess – The Mooring Seafood Kitchen & Bar
  79. The Passion Fruit Meida – Creative Director Assistant Intern
  80. The Preservation Society of Newport County – Security Guard
  81. The Schochet Companies – Maintenance Technician – West Broadway
  82. THOR Solutions – Media Center Specialist
  83. Travers Plumbing & Heating – LOOKING FOR HVAC TECHNICIAN – Newport RI 
  84. US Department of Defense – Meatcutting Worker
  85. US Department Of The Navy –SUPERVISORY ADMINISTRATIVE/TECHNICAL SPECIALIST
  86. USPS – ASSISTANT RURAL CARRIER (ARC)
  87. Village House Nursing and Rehab – Activity Assistant
  88. Wyndham Destinations – Housekeeping Supervisor
  89. Unknown – Decorating Assistant 
  90. Unknown – Ice Cream Shop Employee

