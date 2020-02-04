Newport Folk Festival nominated for ‘Best Music Festival’ in USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice poll

What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

Newport Folk Festival is a nominee in USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice 2020 awards!

“As temperatures begin to creep up, music festival season is fast approaching, and each year, more and more events are joining the lineup, expanding and diversifying the music festival circuit in North America,” USA Today writes. “Our panel of music festival aficionados has hand-picked 20 essential festivals from coast to coast where music fans can see dozens of artists in one place”.

The panel of experts that put this list together includes Andrew Gretchko, Gareth Hornberger, and Barry Kahn.

What they had to say about Newport Folk Festival;

“Newport Folk Festival is one of the originals. In fact, its the self-proclaimed “grandparents of the modern-day festival.” Started in 1959, the festival has earned a reputation over the years for showcasing musicians and launching their successful careers – perhaps most notably, Bob Dylan. The Newport festival spotlights folk, blues, country and bluegrass musicians every summer. It aims to preserve the history of folk music, while continuing to honor it and help develop it in the modern age”.

Newport is up against Austin City Limits Music Festival, Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, Capitol HIll Block Party, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Eaux Claires, Electric Daisy Carinival, Electrict Forest, Essence Festival, Hangout Music Festival, Life Is Beautiful Music & Art Festival, Lightning In A Bottle, Lollapalooza, Musikfest, Outside Lands, Riot Fest, Shaky Knees Music Festival, Stagecoach Festival, Ultra Music Festival, and Voodoo Music & Arts.

You have until Monday, March 2 at noon ET to vote your favorite music festival to glory. The 10 winning festivals will be announced on 10Best on Friday, March 13.

Vote and read more.

The 2020 Newport Folk Festival will take place July 31st – August 2nd at Fort Adams State Park.