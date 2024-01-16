This story was originally published as a What’sUpNewp newsletter. Join the 17,000+ who wake up to our newsletter in their inbox every weekday morning by signing up below.
Good Morning! Today is Tuesday, January 16, 2024.
⚓ Winter weather is forcing some delays and closures across Rhode Island this morning. Check Out the Latest Closures, Delays
⚓ An overnight warming center will be available nightly at the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center beginning today. The warming center is not only for Newport and Middletown residents. Anyone needing a warm place to sleep is welcome to use the Center. The Overnight Warming Center at the MLK Community Center will be open seven nights a week from 7:00 pm to 7:00 am, from January 16 through March 1. Read More
⚓ Gov. Dan McKee will deliver his State of the State address this evening at 7 pm at the Rhode Island State House.
As WUN’s Frank Prosnitz reported on January 3, McKee is likely to tout what he considers the state’s economic momentum, including low unemployment, the success of a destination marketing program, a focus on healthcare, and developing a cybersecurity school at Rhode Island College. Governor McKee’s state budget will be “more constrained” than in the past, not including any broad tax increase, while seeking bond approval to build a permanent state archive.
⚓ New: Newport Sandwich Co. opened yesterday at 469 Thames Street (formerly Rob’s almost Famous Roast Beef, Mokka Coffeehouse).
⚓ The increasing intensity and frequency of storms is taking a toll on Easton’s Beach, its iconic buildings, and the two freshwater ponds behind it, which are used as drinking water sources. ecoRI News reports – Condition of Easton’s Beach and Ponds, Pummeled By Storms, Worry Newport Officials
WHAT’S UP TODAY
Weather
- Special Weather Statement
- Today: Rain and snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain, becoming all rain after 10 am. High near 40. Northeast wind 8 to 11 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible.
- Tonight: A chance of rain or freezing rain before 7 pm, then a slight chance of freezing rain between 7 pm and 8 pm. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 19. Northwest wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
- Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast
Marine
- Today: ENE wind 7 to 10 kt, becoming N in the afternoon. Rain and snow, becoming all rain after 2 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Tonight: NW wind 12 to 14 kt, with gusts as high as 24 kt. There is a chance of rain before 7 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Coastal Water Temperature: 45°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
- Sunrise: 7:08 am | Sunset: 4:40 pm | 9 hours and 32 minutes of sun.
- High tide at 11:33 am | Low tide at 4:40 am & 5:01 pm.
- Moon: Waxing Crescent. 5.1 days, 26% lighting.
Things To Do
- 3:30 pm: Anime Watch Club at Newport Public Library
- 6 pm: Neurographic Art for the Mind at Self-Esteem Through Art
- 6 pm: Art House Film Nights: Georgia O’Keeffe at Tiverton Public Library
- 6:30 pm: Bristol & The Transatlantic Trade at The Pennfield School
Live Music & Entertainment
- Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Holdovers at 4:30 pm, Ferrari at 7:30 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: Trivia at 7 pm
- The Fifth Element: Meg Chenot at 7 pm
Local Government
- Jamestown: Town Council at 5:30 pm
- Little Compton: Beach Commission at 7 pm
- Middletown: Town Council at 5:30 pm, Library Board of Trustees at 6 pm, Library Board of Trustees at 6 pm
- Portsmouth: Town Council at 7 pm, School Committee at 7 pm
- Tiverton: Conservation Commission at 2:30 pm, School Building Committee at 5 pm, Board of Canvassers at 5:30 pm, Open Space Commission at 6 pm, Open Space Commission at 6 pm, School Committee Safety Committee at 7 pm, Harbor Commission at 7 pm
- See the agenda for meetings here
