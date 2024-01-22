A 77-year-old Newport man was taken into custody on a first-offense charge for driving after certain violations, according to Newport Police Department’s Arrest Log. Robert Bond, of Newport, was taken into custody at 1:50 am on Saturday, January 20.

Officials also say that 21-year-old Jose Lopez Paniagua, of Newport, was summoned/cited on a charge of urinate, expectorate, or defecate in public at 6:29 pm on Saturday, January 20.

The Newport Police Department also said that 33-year-old Colin Rinehart, of Newport, was taken into custody on a charge of domestic – disorderly conduct, domestic – simple assault/battery, and bench warrant issued from 2nd District Court. Police say that Rinehart was taken into custody at 4:50 pm on Sunday, January 21.

19-year-old Nyqwam Sampson, of Newport, was also taken into custody on a charge of disorderly conduct and simple assault or battery and for obstructing officer in execution of duty. Police say that Sampson was also taken into custody at 12:35 am on Monday, January 22.

Meanwhile, 42-year-old Oscar Ross, of Middletown, was taken into custody on a charge of driving with an expired license or without a license – 4th+ offense. Police say that Ross was taken into custody at 2:40 am on Monday, January 22.

Please note that all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Dispatch Log