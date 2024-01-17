Newport Police Department arrested three individuals and summoned/cited another on Tuesday, January 16, according to Newport Police Department’s arrest log for Tuesday, January 16.

Hector Hardy, age 31, whose address was not disclosed, was arrested at 12:15 am for violating a no-contact order (third or subsequent offense).

Nikole Amaral, age 31, whose address was not disclosed, was arrested at 12:15 am for domestic – disorderly conduct and domestic – simple assault/battery – 3rd offense.

Steven Cox, age 54, of Newport, Rhode Island, was summoned/cited at 4:11 pm for alcohol, drink, possession, open container in public.

Brittney Anderson, age 29, of Middletown, Rhode Island, was taken into custody for driving after denial/revocation/suspension of certain violations – 1st offense.

Please note that all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Dispatch Log