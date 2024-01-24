A Newport man was arrested twice on Tuesday, January 23 after he was accused of disorderly fighting, willful trespass, and simple assault or battery, according to the Newport Police Department’s Arrest Log for Tuesday, January 23, through 7 am on Wednesday, January 24.

Christopher Bosco, 38, was taken into custody at 9:36 am and charged with disorderly – fighting, willful trespassing, and simple assault or battery. At 1:10 pm, Bosco was arrested and charged with disorderly – fighting, simple assault or battery, and larceny of goods under $1,500 from a building.

On Wednesday, January 24, 19-year-old Caleb Guter of Middletown was also arrested at 12:33 am and charged with driving with an expired license or without a license – 4th+ offense, according to Newport Police.

Please note that all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Dispatch Log

Artificial intelligence (AI) technology was used during this story’s creation and/or editing. A journalist reviewed and edited the story for accuracy before publication.