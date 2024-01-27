FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Darius Maddox had 24 points in George Mason’s 92-84 victory over Rhode Island on Saturday night.

Maddox shot 8 for 13 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Patriots (15-5, 4-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Keyshawn Hall scored 22 points while shooting 7 for 11 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line. Baraka Okojie shot 5 of 6 from the field and 8 for 10 from the line to finish with 18 points.

The Rams (9-11, 3-4) were led in scoring by David Green, who finished with 29 points and six rebounds. Cam Estevez added 15 points for Rhode Island. In addition, Jaden House finished with 13 points.

Hall’s 15-point second half helped George Mason finish off the eight-point victory.

