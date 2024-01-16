The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is gearing up for the winter season by stocking 11 freshwater ponds with rainbow trout, brook trout, and Sebago salmon. The stocking will take place from January 17 to 19, the DEM announced.
The ponds to be stocked include:
- Melville Ponds in Portsmouth
- Simmons Mill Pond in Little Compton
- Stafford Pond in Tiverton
- Willett Pond in East Providence
- Barbers Pond in South Kingstown
- Wyoming Pond in Hopkinton
- Silver Spring Lake in North Kingstown
- Meadowbrook Pond in Richmond
- Watchaug Pond in Charlestown
- Round Top Ponds in Burrillville
- Peck Pond in Burrillville.
The agency stresses that residents should not take any Atlantic salmon from the Pawcatuck River downstream of Potter Hill Dam due to the regulations surrounding the protected area. The minimum size for trout, charr, and Atlantic salmon taken from the water is eight inches.
Fishing licenses are also required for anyone over the age of 15. A freshwater license can be purchased online.
