The Newport Police Department arrested five people on various charges on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, according to Newport Police Department’s Arrest Log for January 10 – 11.

Alexander Hardy, 34, of Newport, Rhode Island, was arrested at 7 am and charged with willful trespassing, and attempted larceny/under $1,500 (from building).

Edwardo Figueroa Cruz, 43, whose address was not disclosed, was taken into custody at 11:30 am and charged with domestic – disorderly conduct, domestic violence – simple assault and/or battery – 3rd+ offense, domestic – felony assault, and domestic assault by strangulation.

Allayth Saleh, 23, of Newport, Rhode Island, was taken into custody at 5:04 pm and charged with larceny of less than 1,500 dollars.

Daymon Jones, 61, of Providence, Rhode Island, was arrested at 6 pm and charged with disorderly conduct, simple assault or battery, and sex offender registration violation.

Woobens Derogenez, 25, of Taunton, Massachusetts, was arrested at 8:30 pm and charged with large capacity feeding devices prohibited, license or permit required for carrying a pistol, using a firearm while committing a crime of violence, and manufacturing/possession/delivering of a controlled substance with more than 1,000 kilos.

Please note that all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Dispatch Log

